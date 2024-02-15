Stephanie Stephens, the woman who plays Bluey in 'Bluey's Big Play', answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

‘Bluey’ is one of the most popular shows on television. It’s been called one of the best kids’ programs in history and adults love it too!

Stephanie Stephens plays Bluey in ‘Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show’ and is an accomplished performer. She and the cast were recently in Idaho Falls and I had a chance to speak with Stephanie. Here’s what I asked her:

How did you get the role of Bluey in ‘Bluey’s Big Play’?

When did you decide you wanted tone a performer?

Why do you think so many kids – and adults – love Bluey?

You’ve been able to visit a lot of places during your career. Do you have a favorite?

What is your dream role?

You play a Blue Heeler dog in Bluey. Do you have any pets of your own and what’s your favorite animal?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Stephanie in the video player above. You can learn more about ‘Bluey’s Big Play’ here.

