Storage trailers catch fire in Rexburg and are considered a total loss - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Two storage trailers caught on fire Thursday, and fire officials say there is an estimated $60,000 in total damages.

The structure fire happened at 1 p.m. at 2000 West and 3800 South in Rexburg.

According to Madison Fire Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin, both of the storage trailers are a complete loss. He said there were no injuries.

Video sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows a large plume of thick, black smoke, then flames.

Miskin added there were a total of 14 personnel on the scene. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

The origin and the cause of the fire are both under investigation.