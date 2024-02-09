'Student-centric' culture attracted ISU's new president; he wants to keep advancing it - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Dr. Robert Wagner stepped into his position as Idaho State University’s 14th president on Jan. 29.

He has already laid out his plan for advancing the university. But that plan, at least for the immediate future, will see him play a role as more of a guide than a leader.

Wagner told EastIdahoNews.com the main factor that drew him to the university is the same he hopes to nurture — the “student-centric” culture.”

“This institution puts students first, and that is not always the case in higher education institutions,” he said.

Dr. Robert Wagner | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Wagner spent nearly 17 years at Utah State University and said he was never “looking to leave,” but acknowledged he was always going to consider the “right opportunity.”

When he learned of the opening for ISU president, Wagner said he did some online research and was immediately drawn to the university’s values and culture.

“What I found got me very, very excited. This is an outstanding institution, and it’s come a long way,” he said, crediting outgoing president Kevin Satterlee and the faculty, staff, administration and students.

Wagner spoke about his first trip to campus during the president search — a time, he said, that could have been very stressful. Instead, he remembers feeling “welcomed” and “at home” immediately.

He loves the existing energy and culture so much, he wanted to be careful about setting any goals that would lead to an altering of that culture. So, he has decided that during his first 90 days as president he will include a “series of listening sessions.”

Wagner and his administration will meet with faulty, staff, students and community members to discuss what they believe would best benefit the university and how to best continue its recent growth.

“I don’t want to impede that, as a leader. I want to assist — to help that momentum continue to go forward,” he said. “It’s really important for me to come in and recognize all the good things that are happening and, frankly, not get in the way. … I’m going to be careful to not set goals until I understand the institution. … It’s important for me to listen, so I am going to spend the next 90 days listening.”

When Wagner met with EastIdahoNews.com, he did so as he was rushing back to his office after mingling with students during club rush week. He joked that he may have accidentally joined a few clubs and maybe a fraternity or two.

Those groups, he said, represent so much of the good he wants the university to continue.

Wagner said that he has already seen how the university’s clubs “reach into the community” with programs like pro bono dental hygiene and physical therapy services, or the easter egg hunts organized by some of the fraternities and sororities — like Tri Sigma.

That driving community service, Wagner said, is another factor he loves about ISU.

While has thus far, through his first week-plus as university president, taken a passenger seat, he has already been as visible as possible at Bengals sporting events.

During his first week on campus, Wagner said he attended a women’s basketball game and a tennis match. A self-described college sports fanatic, Wagner said he will be a regular at ISU sporting events — and is excited to maintain athletics rivalries with schools like Southern Utah and Weber State.

“I am a college sports nut. I love it — I believe in the power of collegiate athletics,” he said. “I’m gonna do all I can to support our teams, our student-athletes — bottom line is, you’re going to see me at as many events as I can possibly go to.”