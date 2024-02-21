You have to see this! Skier rescues snowboarder who was buried headfirst in snow - East Idaho News

A DRAMATIC RESCUE — Heart-stopping body-camera footage of a skier saving the life of a snowboarder stuck upside down in the snow has resurfaced online.

The video of the tree well rescue went viral last year. Francis Zuber was skiing down the Mt. Baker Ski Area in northwestern Washington on March 3, 2023. He was zig-zagging on his skies between the trees, when he noticed a snowboard sticking up out of the snow.

“I was skiing a zone with a partner when I passed by a snowboarder upside down and buried in a tree well,” Zuber’s video description on Youtube reads. “I only caught a glimpse of his board but it was enough to get my attention.”

In the video, which has over 1 million views, Zuber sees the snowboard and says, “Oh, s***.” He asks if the person is alright but doesn’t get a response. He quickly makes his way over to the snowboarder and takes his skis off.

“Hold on. I’m coming,” Zuber says.

Once he realized the angle the snowboarder was buried at, he started digging in the snow with his hands. The video shows the snowboarder eventually move his hand and not long after, he started to move his arms to try and help free himself. After frantically digging, Zuber uncovered the snowboarder’s face.

“You alright? You’re good. I got you. You okay? Can you breathe?” Zuber asks. “We’re both going to catch our breath for a sec and then I’ll dig you out.”

“Thank you,” the snowboarder responds.

Zuber grabs his shovel and the video ends with Zuber shoveling more snow off the snowboarder, who miraculously survived.

“What an incredible, life-saving rescue that shows a true hero in action,” GoPro commented on the Youtube video.