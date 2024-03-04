4, including 2 kids, taken to hospital after semi hits school bus in western Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo: Envato Elements

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus that occurred on Monday at approximately 4:52 p.m. northbound on US-95 at milepost 115 in Washington County.

A 67-year-old male from Midvale was traveling northbound on US-95 in a 2016 school bus, transporting two juveniles. While the bus was temporarily stopped for unloading, it was struck from behind by a 2024 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer being driven by a 56-year-old male from Stites. The school bus overturned and both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

The drivers of the school bus and semi-truck were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The two juveniles were transported via personal vehicle to a local hospital.

The highway was completely blocked for approximately five hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.