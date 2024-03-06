Carport collapses on multiple vehicles at Idaho Falls condo complex - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A carport collapsed on multiple vehicles Tuesday night at a condominium complex on the west side of Idaho Falls.

The weight of snow caused the structure to fall on about 14 cars and trucks at Westwood Park Village Condos on Vega Street around 10:30 p.m.

“My wife and I were watching a scary movie when I heard something rumble outside – like a crash,” tenant Brandon Johnson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I came outside and looked down the steps to where my Audi was supposed to be parked but it was just white snow.”

The roof fell on top of the Audi, damaging the front of the car and causing the bike rack to go through the sunroof. Parts of other vehicles were crushed, had body damage or windows broken.

Despite the catastrophe, nobody was injured.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“When I got here, the one thing that went through my mind was I hope nobody is in any of those cars. We searched them all and everyone was fine,” says Rob Walters, the maintenance manager at the complex.

Walters says the carport was built around five years ago but one of the posts was hit on Jan. 8. It was replaced, but Walters believes it could have contributed to the collapse.

“We put in a new I-beam and a new post but the posts were leaning a bit to the west,” Walters explains. “I think it was compromised a bit and the weight of the snow just took it down. Who knew we were going to get this much snow.”

Insurance adjusters are visiting the complex Wednesday. Walters will then begin the process of dismantling the structure and having the vehicles removed.

“We’re on top of it and are going to get everyone taken care of,” Walters says.

Johnson has a backup vehicle he plans to use until he can get his Audi fixed and his wife was parked one spot away from the carport so her car was not damaged. He says people are often coming and going from the condominium complex late at night and is glad nobody was hurt.

“We walk out to go take the trash out all the night, we walk out to go to the gym. Anybody who would have been right there would have been smashed,” he says.