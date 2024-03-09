Change your clocks, check your batteries - East Idaho News

Stock photo

The following is a news release from the National Fire Protection Agency.

On Sunday, March 10, states throughout the U.S. will turn their clocks forward for Daylight Savings Time. Many people will use this opportunity to change their home’s smoke alarm batteries as well.

Because working smoke alarms are a critical element of home fire safety, NFPA supports any and all efforts to reinforce the importance of working batteries. However, today’s smoke alarms are not all designed the same, making battery messaging more nuanced.

Following is information to help make sure all smoke alarms have working batteries, accounting for the multiple types of smoke alarms on the market and their varying battery requirements: