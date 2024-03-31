Chubbuck man charged following bar brawl that left another man seriously injured - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say knocked another man unconscious as he walked into a local bar has been charged.

Dominick Jesus Hernandez, 25, faces one felony count of aggravated battery, court records show.

Pocatello police officers received a call reporting a battery at a bar on Center Street around 11 p.m. March 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival at the bar, officers spoke with the victim and bar security.

The victim said he was punched “out of nowhere” by Hernandez as he walked into the bar. When he was hit, the victim said he was knocked unconscious and hit his head on the metal doorframe as he fell to the ground, “splitting his head open.”

Security told officers they escorted Hernandez out the back door and told him to leave.

Officers went to Hernandez’s home and talked to him.

Hernandez allegedly admitted to punching the victim, saying the man “had been bothering (Hernandez’s) mother for some time.”

He was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance Monday.

If he is found guilty, Hernandez could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday before Magistrate Judge R. Todd Garbett for a preliminary hearing.

Though Hernandez has been charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.