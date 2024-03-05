Dozens of local vendors will be at upcoming Spring Bazaar at Bonneville High School - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The annual Spring Bazaar at Bonneville High School is returning this weekend and community members are invited to attend the free event.

The Spring Bazaar will take place March 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Haylie Rowberry, coordinator of the Spring and Fall Bazaars, told EastIdahoNews.com the Spring Bazaar is similar to the Fall Bazaar. There will be many of the same vendors but there will also be new vendors at the Spring craft fair.

“The Spring craft fair is fun because you can get Easter basket stuffers for kids and Mother’s Day gifts,” Rowberry explained. “It’s a great event to welcome spring and get everybody out of the winter blues.”

There are about 100 vendors that will be participating and a variety of food trucks will be outside. Rowberry said the bazaar features “a little bit of everything” from home decor to the latest fashion for women and children, as well as treats.

“A new (vendor) this year is called Jane Dough … she makes edible cookie dough. … Another yummy treat is Woodland Orchards. They will be there with their caramel apples,” Rowberry said. “(Another new vendor is) Sweet Dreams Events Idaho, they do slumber parties for little girls. They have teepees they set up and balloon arches, and they help you plan your parties.”

She added, “My focus has been for several years to make this a true craft fair, so 90% of my vendors are handmade local businesses.”

The Spring Bazaar has only been held at Bonneville High School since 2022 but Rowberry said the event, along with the Fall Bazaar, has become a tradition for local families and friends to attend.

“The Spring Bazaar is a sister event to the Fall Bazaar, (so) we have seen that the followers of the Fall Bazaar that would come every year get excited that there’s a Spring one,” Rowberry said. “They love to come and see all their favorite vendors in the Spring and what they have to offer for Spring, Easter and Summer decor.”

A family that has been coming to the bazaars for years. | Courtesy Haylie Rowberry

The Spring Bazaar at Bonneville High School is happening March 9. | Courtesy Haylie Rowberry