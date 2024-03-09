East Idaho Fly Tying/Fly Fishing Expo returning to Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — The 28th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23.

Organized and hosted by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for both Trout Unlimited and Fly Fishers International, the expo is the Cutthroats’ sole fundraiser to support habitat conservation and education.

This year’s expo will feature over 100 fly tiers, including national award winners, demonstrating their tying techniques. A fly tying video theatre will highlight several notable tiers with a close-up view of their skills.

Workshops will be offered on casting, tying and fishing — including women’s and youth-specific workshops. Destination and technique presentations will also be featured throughout the weekend.

Returning to the expo this year is a large casting pond within Hero Arena, where casting gurus will be sharing their wisdom and potential customers can try out new rods.

Dozens of vendors will be present, representing many aspects of the fly tying and fly-fishing community. A variety of raffles and silent auctions will also be available throughout the day.

Evening activities inside the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center will include an exclusive screening of the Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T), the original cinema exhibition of international fly fishing, on March 22. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

On March 23, the expo will feature a lively banquet with raffles, silent auction and live auction. Foyer and raffles open at 5 p.m., and the banquet doors open at 5:30 p.m. Both events are ticketed and will charge admission.

Admission to the 28th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying/Fly Fishing Expo is free to the public. The expo will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Expo or the Snake River Cutthroats, or to register for workshops or purchase tickets to the evening events, visit the expo’s website.