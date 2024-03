IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge 1087 is distributing boxes of food on Saturday to people in need.

Members of the Elks Lodge assembled the boxes with help from the community.

This is the third year the Elks Lodge has organized the service project. Distribution began at 9 a.m. at 640 East Elva Street. Anyone in need is welcome to get a box, and they will be handed out until they are gone.