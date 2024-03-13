Firefighters respond to structure fire inside construction building - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A fire broke out inside a construction building early Wednesday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the fire on the 3000 block of South Professional Way at Phenix Construction Co. Company. Employees tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire was not in the main office building, but rather in a separate building where tools are kept.

The fire was called into dispatch at around 7 a.m., and the reporting party said they could see flames inside the building, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters went inside the building, which was filled with smoke, and found a small fire.

It was extinguished and did not spread. There is extensive smoke damage throughout the building, the release said.

The fire department remained on the scene for over an hour while the smoke was ventilated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there is currently no estimated value for damages.