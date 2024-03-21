Four arrested after traffic stops leads to findings of fentanyl, heroin and marijuana - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Four people were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop revealed a large amount of illegal drugs and a gun in the car.

Chance Pearson, 39, was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skyler Gould, 32, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and reportedly had a felony warrant out of Payette County.

Pearl Evans, 24, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Alexis Shell, 21, reportedly had a felony warrant for a probation violation out of Bonneville County.

Around 11:20 a.m, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation near 25th East and 17th Street, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office,

As the car pulled into a parking lot and stopped, Gould jumped out of the passenger seat and ran away. Three other occupants, including the driver, stayed inside and were detained.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers responded to assist, locating Gould, who reportedly ran across traffic and into a parking lot near Red Robin.

Deputies say they had a “brief struggle” with Gould in the parking lot, before they were able to detain him.

Back at the traffic stop, Pearson was asked to step out of the car. When he did, deputies reportedly noticed a handgun on the driver’s seat.

According to the release, “Drug paraphernalia and a small baggie of methamphetamine (were) located on Mr. Pearson’s person along with approximately 150 fentanyl pills that had been spilled onto the ground.”

When asked, Pearson reportedly told deputies he had been convicted of drug-related felonies.

After being put in a patrol car, Pearson allegedly told deputies of approximately 50 more fentanyl pills hidden on his person that fell onto the floor of the patrol car.

Deputies also discovered Evans had tried to throw a small baggie of fentanyl pills out the window of the car. Also, they found several more fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia in a purse she was carrying.

As Evans was being placed in handcuffs, she allegedly attempted to pull away from deputies and was put on the ground to be secured in handcuffs. Shell was also taken into custody at that time.

During a later search of the car, deputies reportedly found more items of drug paraphernalia in the passenger compartment, along with “a small amount of marijuana, heroin, and items typically used for distributing illegal drugs” in the trunk.

All four suspects were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked.

Pearson and Evans are expected to appear in court on April 3 for their preliminary hearings, Gould is expected to appear for an arraignment on Thursday, and further court hearings have not yet been scheduled for Shell.

Though all four suspects have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.