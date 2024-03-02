Grand Targhee Resort closed Saturday due to extreme weather conditions - East Idaho News

ALTA, Wyoming — Grand Targhee Resort is closed Saturday as emergency crews have shut down the main road leading to the resort due to extreme winter weather conditions.

Alta Ski Hill Road is closed from Stateline Road to the resort with no estimated time on when it will re-open, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Grand Targhee is closed for the day and the road will remain closed,” a post on the resort’s Facebook page says. “We need to focus on the safety of our employees and the guests on site. Our team will do everything we can to get the resort in order to open tomorrow.”

Deputies ask drivers to use extreme caution while driving in the area.

