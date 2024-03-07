He survived being crushed by 10,000 lbs. of granite. Now Mike Wolo is answering 7 Questions with Emmy. - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Mike Wolo is an active outdoorsman and sports enthusiast who survived being crushed by 10,000 lbs. of granite. The massive slab fell over and crushed Mike’s head to under three inches wide.

Being told his life that he would never be the same after a traumatic brain injury, Mike set near impossible goals to prove the skeptics wrong. He endured intensive surgeries and has 110 titanium screws holding his face together.

I was fortunate enough to chat with Mike and I asked him the following questions:

What were you doing when the granite fell on you?

Do you remember the experience or did you black out?

What was it like seeing yourself in the mirror for the first time after the accident?

Looking back, what is the biggest lesson you learned from being crushed?

Do you ever have flashbacks or get anxiety thinking about what happened? How do you deal with that?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

What advice do you have for people who are going through hard experiences?

Watch my entire interview with Mike in the video player above and learn more about his experience here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.