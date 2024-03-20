Here are the contested races for Bannock, Power, Oneida, Franklin and Bear Lake counties - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Election season has begun and counties throughout southeast Idaho will have a number of contested races on the ballot.

Voters in Bannock, Power, Oneida and Bear Lake counties will see candidates for various county offices on their ballot. All of the counties will be voting on commissioner races and one will be voting for a new sheiff.

The deadline to file to run for legislative or county office was Friday, March 15. The primary is May 21.

Here’s who’s filed to run in contested county races.

Bannock County

Commissioner, District 1 (two-year term)

Ernie Moser – R (incumbent)

Robert Ballard – R

Larry Burden – R

Commissioner, District 3 (four-year term)

John Crowder – R (incumbent)

Ken Bullock – R

Dave Archuleta – D

Tamara Code – D

County Prosecuting Attorney

Current Prosecutor Steven Herzog is not seeking re-election.

Ian Johnson – R

Erin Tognetti – R

Power County Commissioner, District 1 (Two-year term)

Current Commissioner Ronald Funk is not seeking re-election.

Robyn Adkins – R

Launa Lee Snow – R

Jason Todd Povey – R

Commissioner, District 3 (Four-year term)

Current Commissioner Delane Anderson is not seeking re-election.

Chris Fehringer – R

Kade Smith – R

Oneida County

Commissioner District 1 (Two-year term)

Bill Lewis – R (Incumbent)

Drew Pettis – R

Commissioner District 3 (Four-year term)

Brian K. Jeppsen- R (Incumbent)

Kirk Willie – R

Sheriff

Current Sheriff Arne Jones is not seeking re-election.

John Christophersen – R

Doug Williams – R

Jonathan Hayes – R

David G. Murphy – R

Franklin County

County Commissioner, District 1 – two-year term

Current Commissioner Boyd Burbank is not seeking re-election.

David Formica – R

Blake Rindlisbaker – R

Zan Bowles – R

Stephanie Chatterton Gunn – R

Brent Dodge – R

Alexander Erickson – R

County Commissioner, District 3 – four-year term

Current Commissioner Dirk Bowles is not seeking re-election.

Zachary Stewart – R

Dianne Burnett – R

Sheriff

Current Sheriff David Fryar is not seeking re-election.

Cuyler Stoker – R

Micah Talbot – R

Mike Wilson – R

Levi Cann – R

Jason Bunderson – I

Kristopher Olsen – I

Bear Lake County

County Commissioner District 1 (two-year term)

Brad Jensen – R (Incumbent)

Alan Eborn – R

Kathy Hemmert – R

County Commissioner District 3 (four-year term)

Wynn Olsen – R (Incumbent)

Tracy Park – R