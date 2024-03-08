Honey Baked Ham Company is holding its grand opening. The first 50 people in line will get free food for a year. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Honey Baked Ham Company is hosting the grand opening of its first eastern Idaho location on Saturday.

At 11 a.m., the store, located at 3502 South 25th East in Idaho Falls, is rewarding the first 50 guests in line with free Honey Baked sandwiches for a year. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the store will raffle off a free Honey Baked Ham or Turkey for one lucky guest every 30 minutes.

Additionally, the community is invited to enjoy 20% off their purchase for the entire day, product sampling and a chance to spin the Honey Baked prize wheel to win merchandise.

A ribbon cutting will be held at noon with franchisees Zina and John Chilmark.

RELATED | Popular franchise coming to eastern Idaho will be the first one with a drive-thru. Here’s when it will open

Zina told EastIdahoNews.com in October that this is the first Honey Baked Ham Company with a drive-thru. Though it’s a retail store, it will have a menu where customers can place orders for lunch.

“Lunchtime is sandwiches, soups, salads — things like that,” says Zina.

This particular location was appealing to the Chilmark’s because of its proximity to other retailers and the large amount of traffic in the area. They’re excited to unveil the second location in the Gem State to the community. The first was built in Boise.

Honey Baked Ham advertises itself as “the world’s best ham.” Its products include hardwood-smoked, spiral-cut ham with sweet, crunchy glaze. It also offers smoked and roasted turkey breasts, frozen side dishes and desserts, along with a full line of lunch and catering options.

Some of the side items include green bean casserole, corn bread and stuffing.

Honey Baked Ham in Idaho Falls will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.