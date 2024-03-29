Idaho governor signs law to ban Medicaid, state insurance coverage for transgender gender care - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed House Bill 668 into law, which would prohibit transgender adults and minors enrolled in Medicaid or those enrolled in the state’s insurance from receiving gender-affirming medications or procedures.

According to the law, state insurance and Medicaid will not cover hormone therapy, puberty blockers or surgical procedures for the purpose “to affirm the individual’s perception” of their sex.

State insurance and Medicaid will still cover those medications and procedures outside of that purpose, including:

When a surgical operation or medical intervention is “necessary to the health of the person on whom it is performed.”To treat infections, injuries or disorders “caused or exacerbated by … gender transition procedures.” And when “performed in accordance with the good faith medical decision of a parent or guardian of a child or an adult born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development.”

Bill sponsors argued the bill ensures that taxpayer dollars are not inappropriately used. Meanwhile opponents of the bill testified that major medical groups support gender-affirming care as medically necessary and safe, and that the bill could lead to a lawsuit against the state for discriminating against transgender Idahoans.

The bill passed the Idaho House of Representatives in a 58-11 vote, and the Senate in a 26-8 vote. The law is set to take effect on July 1.