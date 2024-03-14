Investigators link child porn to Chubbuck man's phone - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man police say downloading pornographic images depicting children as young as 8 years old has been charged.

Nathaniel Legacy Wagner Jr., 23, of Chubbuck, faces two felony counts of possession of sexually exploitative material, court records show.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit began investigating Wagner on Nov. 15 after receiving a tip from a cloud storage company, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The company reported a cell phone uploading child pornographic images on Sept. 29.

A second file including child porn was then downloaded to the same phone, which was linked to Wagner, on Oct. 11.

Investigators learned Wagner was on probation for a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge. A probation officer confirmed the number linked to the phone allegedly downloading porn was the same Wagner had been using for check-ins.

The investigators then received a second confirmation the phone belonged to Wagner from the phone’s service provider.

On Jan. 16, ICAC investigators provided the cloud storage company a search warrant for Wagner’s storage account.

While searching the account, investigators found three separate videos showing teenagers — between the approximate ages of 13 and 15 — engaged in sex acts, the affidavit says.

Investigators followed links to a website that required they download a separate app to see filed stores within the site. Through previous investigations, the investigators knew the suggested app to be one used by sharers of child pornography.

The investigators found an account on the app linked to Wagner’s email address. “This further confirms the cloud account and phone number belongs to the suspect in this case, Nathaniel Legacy Wagner,” the affidavit says.

On March 6, ICAC investigators and Bannock County-area law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Wagner’s home.

During the search, Wagner was interviewed and admitted to downloading the child porn, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to paying for some of the files he viewed, which depicted children as young as 8, the affidavit adds.

Wagner was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. If he does post bond, Wagner will be required to wear a GPS tracking device and be barred from any contact with children. He will also be barred from any use of the internet.

Though Wagner has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Wagner would face up to 20 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on March 19.