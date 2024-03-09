ITD to host open house Tuesday on SH-39 in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites the public to an open house on Tuesday to comment on the proposed widening of State Highway 39 in Blackfoot to safely address increasing traffic volumes.

The open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snake River Junior High, 918 West Highway 39.

Plans include widening SH-39 from near Thomas Road to Collins Siding Road by adding a continuous center turn lane, as well as adding a signal and turn lanes at the intersection of Collins Siding Road.

The project is scheduled to be constructed in 2027.

“This is an important project for the Blackfoot area,” Project Manager Scott Redding said. “These improvements will address the traffic growth in the area and improve safety by creating more control at the intersection and creating opportunities to move out of traffic to make left turns off the highway. People can stop by any time on Tuesday to learn more about the project and ask questions.”

If you cannot attend the public meeting on March 12, ITD will post meeting displays on the project website. Comments will be received until April 10 and can be submitted at the meeting, online or by emailing agumm@jub.com.