Jerome County crash kills woman, sends man to hospital - East Idaho News

JEROME COUNTY — A Shoshone woman died after losing control of her car Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The woman, 69, was driving a Toyota sedan north on U.S.-93 when she lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Police said the Toyota entered the southbound lanes and was hit by a GMC SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old man from Hailey, was wearing a seatbelt, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

The Shoshone woman was not wearing a seatbelt; she died at the scene, police said.

The southbound lanes of travel were blocked for about two hours.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.