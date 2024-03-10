Jerome County crash kills woman, sends man to hospital - East Idaho News

Jerome County crash kills woman, sends man to hospitalPublished at
JEROME COUNTY — A Shoshone woman died after losing control of her car Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
The woman, 69, was driving a Toyota sedan north on U.S.-93 when she lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Police said the Toyota entered the southbound lanes and was hit by a GMC SUV.
The driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old man from Hailey, was wearing a seatbelt, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.
The Shoshone woman was not wearing a seatbelt; she died at the scene, police said.
The southbound lanes of travel were blocked for about two hours.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.