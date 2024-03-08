Local nonprofit invites community to play cornhole to help kitties - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A local nonprofit is inviting the community to play the game of cornhole to help raise funds for kitties.

It’s the first time the Bingham County Humane Society in Blackfoot will have a “Cornhole for Kitties” event.

Cornhole is a lawn game where two or four players take turns throwing fabric bean bags at a raised, angled board with a hole in it to try to score points.

The event will be on Saturday, March 23, at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge on Ash Street. Doors open at noon.

“We are doing it to help raise money for our programs like our spay and neuter program, the trap, neuter and release program, and just to help us in general with taking in kitties,” said Jennifer Andrew, the humane society president.

Andrew says will be food available to buy.

“We also have lots of raffle baskets that the businesses in Blackfoot have generously donated to us. It will be fun, and we have some really good prizes,” she said.

There will be gift cards for gas, auto shops, movie passes, dinner, haircuts, and rounds of golf. There will be a raffle for an antique muzzleloader too.

She is hopeful for a good turnout.

“(Cornhole) is pretty popular. We are super happy and thankful to the Blackfoot Cornhole group and the Elks Lodge for helping put this on for us so we can raise some money,” she said.

She added that she wants people to know what the Bingham County Humane Society is and what it does.

“We are a small, cat-only shelter. We don’t have room for dogs. We take in cats from the community that have either been abandoned or are unwanted or if people have kittens,” Andrew said. “We’ll take in the kittens. We just require, if we are taking in kittens from people, that they get the mom fixed so it’s not an endless cycle.”

If you are interested in participating in the Cornhole for Kitties event, it’s $40 per team for competitive and $30 per team for recreational. You can preregister or register on the day of. Check out the flyer below for more details.

Although kitties won’t physically be there during cornhole, Andrew said she will be taking pictures of the current ones they have available for adoption along with their information to the event so people can see them.

“Come out and have some fun! Have some food and help support our cats and our programs that will help people in our community to get their kitties fixed,” Andrew said.