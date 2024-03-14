Madison County DMV launches new online appointment system - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is now offering online appointments for those who need to renew their driver’s licenses, concealed weapon permit, get fingerprints or other services.

The website scheduling comes as the county Department of Motor Vehicles office, located between Albertsons and CAL Ranch, is doing some light remodeling to provide additional space to help residents.

“When you used to come to the DMV, you would experience long lines and a waiting period,” Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball tells EastIdahoNews.com. “When COVID started, that changed to people calling to set up appointments. That could be a little inconvenient and also took our people away from helping those who were here in-person.”

Residents who need to renew their driver’s licenses can log onto the Sheriff’s Office website and make an appointment. They’re told what to bring with them and an email and text message are sent as scheduling reminders. Appointments on the same website can also be made for other services.

“It works pretty easy and works pretty quick,” Ball explains. “It’s a fast way of doing this and keeps people here a minimum amount of time while letting our employees deal with other issues coming in.”

Online appointments are not mandatory, but walk-ins may have to wait while employees serve those who booked times beforehand.

“There are people who might not be able to maneuver around computer systems that well. They can still come in and we’ll take care of them but there might be a bit of a delay,” Ball says.

EastIdahoNews.com Nate Eaton renewed his driver’s license using the new online appointment system. Watch how it’s done in the video player above.