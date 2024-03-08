Man indicted by grand jury appears in court for Compass Academy case - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 19-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder after an incident in the parking lot of Compass Academy.

Gabriel Aaron Perkins walked into a Bonneville County courtroom Friday afternoon with handcuffs on his wrists for an initial appearance in front of Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.

Because a request to wear civilian clothes was granted, Perkins appeared in regular clothes, including a white tie and black shirt.

He was indicted for second-degree murder, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon or instrument, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death, and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, all felonies. He is also facing two sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 12, Perkins “did willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, and with malice aforethought, but without premeditation, kill and murder Alexander Barber … by shooting Barber … causing his death.”

The indictment also says that Perkins intentionally hurt Devan Johnson with a firearm.

Perkins was reportedly the driver of a vehicle and failed to stop and render aid to Colton Clark, who was injured. The indictment says that Perkins concealed a firearm, “knowing that the firearm was about to be produced, used or discovered as evidence in a felony inquiry or investigation.”

Perkins was given a $300,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 18 at 8:15 a.m.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The other man arrested in the case, Taylor Aughenbaugh, 18, was also indicted by a grand jury and appeared in court Friday morning. Click here more details on Aughenbaugh’s hearing.

Taylor Aughenbaugh during his initial appearance after being indicted by a grand jury. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Background

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on the north side of the parking lot of Compass Academy on 955 Garfield Street in Idaho Falls, according to court documents.

Perkins arrived with a female minor and another man, Aaron Murdoch, who was identified as one of the injured victims. They arrived in a white two-door Chevy truck. Two more of Perkins’ friends arrived in a grey Chevy four-door truck.

Aughenbaugh arrived with five other people, including Barber and two other victims, identified as Colton Clark and Devan Johnson. They arrived in a black Jeep and a black Dodge Charger.

A fight broke out, in which Clark reportedly shoved Perkins, and Perkins hit Clark, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the ground near Perkins’ truck.

A video obtained by police appears to show Aughenbaugh pulling out a handgun and shooting “at least two times” with one of the shots hitting Murdoch in the leg and the other hitting Johnson in the upper back.

Court documents say Johnson appeared to be trying to step in front of Aughenbaugh as he was shooting.

Perkins hides behind the tailgate of his truck as people begin to run away, according to the video.

Barber is seen hiding at the front of Perkins’ truck on the driver’s side, where he appears to “look down at his friends who were (lying) on the ground.”

At this point, the video reportedly shows Perkins stand up from behind the tailgate and shoot Barber in the head with a handgun. It is not clear where Perkins obtained the handgun.

Barber drops to the ground, and Perkins moves around the tailgate to the driver’s side, where he points the handgun at Johnson, who was lying by the rear wheel of the truck.

Perkins then moves to the driver’s door and goes to get in the truck, before turning around, pointing the gun back at Johnson, and shooting him in the leg, according to court documents.

Perkins then drives off, appearing to run over Clark, who was on the ground. According to police, Perkins’ rear tire ran over Clark’s upper body.

Perkins reportedly did not call 911 “or make an effort to report this event.”

Clark was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance and admitted to the ICU with severe injuries. Barber was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims — Johnson and Murdoch — were also hospitalized at EIRMC for injuries.

In a later interview with police, Perkins reportedly stated he “reached over the tailgate and shot the gun” but never mentioned that he thought Barber was armed or a threat.

Though Aughenbaugh and Perkins have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.