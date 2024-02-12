One dead, two arrested following Monday morning homicide and aggravated battery investigation - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Police have released new details after two people were arrested Monday morning following a fatal shooting in the parking lot at Compass Academy.

Taylor Aughenbaugh, 18, was located and taken into custody at approximately 9:20 a.m. and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

A second man, Gabriel Perkins, 19, was charged with aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor says the name of the deceased is Alexander Barber, 25, of Idaho Falls. Barber was pronounced dead at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The manner of death was determined as a homicide, although the cause is still under investigation and an autopsy will be performed.

According to a news release from Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements, officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Compass Academy at 955 Garfield Street around 1 a.m. A deputy in the area had heard the gunshots. Multiple residents in the area had also heard them as well and called 911.

When officers arrived, three victims were found in the northwest parking lot of the school. Two of them had suffered gunshot wounds, and a third had suffered traumatic injuries from being run over by a vehicle.

Officers began performing emergency medical aid and called for assistance from the Idaho Falls Fire EMS. Ambulances responded, took over emergency medical care, and transported three of the victims, including Barber, to EIRMC.

A fourth person involved in the situation was located at EIRMC and had been taken there by a private vehicle.

So far in the investigation, officers say a large group of people were involved in an argument in the parking lot of Compass Academy. That argument turned physical, and two people, armed with handguns, fired during the incident causing injuries to others.

Everyone involved, except the three victims found when officers arrived, fled from the scene. At least one person was run over while everyone was fleeing the scene, according to police. Police investigators have identified all the individuals involved in the incident.

“The exact dynamics of this incident remain under investigation,” says the release. “Additional charges are expected to be filed as the investigation progresses.”

Early Monday morning, Idaho Falls School District 91 announced Compass Academy and nearby Dora Erickson Elementary School would be closed for the day.

“Compass is closed … due to an ongoing homicide investigation on the school grounds. … The incident did not involve Compass students or have any connection to the school,” according to the district’s message.

It’s unclear if the schools will be open on Tuesday.

A screenshot of the Snapchat video.

Video of the shooting

After the shooting, a Snapchat video surfaced online showing the crowd of people standing between two trucks, arguing in the Compass parking lot.

A physical fight starts before the video cuts, and the cameraman is lying on the ground.

The person filming says, “S*** bruh, I just got shot bruh.” The video then shows a person getting into the driver’s side of one of the trucks and then at least two bodies lying on the pavement.

The footage then shows a truck on the left running over one of the bodies.

Then it seems that the cameraman possibly gets shot again, as a gunshot-like sound is heard, and the cameraman attempts to turn away from the truck on the right before it leaves, appearing to run over a second body.

IFPD says they are aware of the Snapchat video circulating that captured part of the incident, and thanks those who shared the video with law enforcement.

If anyone has additional information that they think may be relevant to the investigation, please contact IFPD by calling dispatch at (208)529-1200.