Teens appear in court on charges as homicide investigation continues and new details released - East Idaho News

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This article includes extremely graphic details of a shooting and homicide investigation. Reader discretion is advised.

IDAHO FALLS – Two teenagers appeared in court Tuesday after being charged following a homicide in the Compass Academy parking lot on Monday morning.

Taylor Aughenbaugh, 18, has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery.

Gabriel Perkins, 19, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Prosecutors have indicated additional charges will be filed in this case.

RELATED | One dead, two arrested following Monday morning homicide and aggravated battery investigation

Aughenbaugh’s hearing

Aughenbaugh appeared stoic during his hearing, saying few words and asking that his bond be decreased or that he be sent to pre-trial release.

Magistrate Judge John Dewey declined both requests, keeping Aughenbaugh’s bond at $100,000 and ordering a no-contact order for the victims in the case and for Perkins.

Taylor Aughenbaugh | Bonneville County Jail

Aughenbaugh is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

RELATED | Suspect in custody after fatal shooting that led to closing of two Idaho Falls schools

Perkins’ hearing

During the first portion of Perkins’ appearance, he appeared calm and collected. After a 25-minute recess where Perkins spoke to his public defenders, he reappeared in tears, seemingly shaking and distraught.

In his argument to increase Perkins’ bond, Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal confirmed Perkins is alleged to have shot and killed 25-year-old Alexander Barber.

“We anticipate that we will be amending the charge to include Alexander Barber as the victim of a second-degree murder based on the gunshot that was fired by Mr. Perkins,” said Neal. “Mr. Barber is deceased, and the injury to Colton Clark (another victim) is very severe. Both of these actions show just an absolute disregard for the lives of these two individuals.”

Gabriel Perkins | Bonneville County Jail

Dewey accepted the request to increase Perkins’ bond to $300,000 and ordered a no-contact order for the victims in the case and for Aughenbaugh.

Perkins is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. Other charges are expected to be filed that could change the possible sentence.

The scene at Compass Academy on Monday, Feb. 12. | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

New details

According to newly released court documents, the incident happened around 1:03 a.m. on the north side of the parking lot of Compass Academy on 955 Garfield Street in Idaho Falls.

Perkins arrived with a female minor and another man, Aaron Murdoch, who was identified as one of the injured victims. They arrived in a white two-door chevy truck. Two more of Perkins’ friends arrived in a grey Chevy four-door truck.

Aughenbaugh arrived with five other people, including Barber and two other victims, identified as Colton Clark and Devan Johnson. They arrived in a black Jeep and a black Dodge Charger.

According to police reports, there had been an “ongoing argument” between Perkins and Aughenbaugh, leading to the group meeting in the parking lot “to settle it.” The nature of the argument is currently unknown.

Police say Perkins brought a shotgun, and Aughenbaugh brought a handgun. Reports say a video shows Perkins take the shotgun out of his truck, then put the gun back in his truck.

A screenshot of a Snapchat video reportedly taken during the incident.

A fight broke out, in which Clark reportedly shoved Perkins, and Perkins hit Clark, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the ground near Perkins’ truck.

A video, obtained by police, reportedly shows Aughenbaugh pulling out a handgun and shooting “at least two times” with one of the shots hitting Murdoch in the leg and the other hitting Johnson in the upper back.

Court documents say Johnson appeared to be trying to step in front of Aughenbaugh as he was shooting.

Video then reportedly shows Perkins hiding behind the tailgate of his truck as people begin to run away.

Barber is seen hiding at the front of Perkins’ truck on the driver’s side, where he appears to “look down at his friends who were laying on the ground.”

At this point, the video reportedly shows Perkins stand up from behind the tailgate and shoot Barber in the head with a handgun. It is not clear where Perkins obtained the handgun.

Barber reportedly drops to the ground, and Perkins moves around the tailgate to the driver’s side, where he points the handgun at Johnson who was laying by the rear wheel of the truck.

Perkins then moves to the driver’s door and goes to get in the truck, before turning around, pointing the gun back at Johnson, and shooting him in the leg, according to court documents.

Perkins then drives off, running over Clark who was on the ground. According to police, Perkins’ rear tire ran over Clark’s upper body.

Perkins reportedly did not call 911 “or make an effort to report this event.”

Clark was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance and admitted to the ICU with severe injuries. Barber was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims — Johnson and Murdoch — were also hospitalized at EIRMC for injuries.

In a later interview with police, Perkins reportedly stated he “reached over the tailgate and shot the gun” but never mentioned that he thought Barber was armed or a threat.

Though Aughenbaugh and Perkins have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.