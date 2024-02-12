Compass Academy in Idaho Falls closed due to homicide investigation; here's the suspect - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Compass Academy in Idaho Falls is closed Monday due to a homicide, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 955 Garfield Street early in the morning for reports of a shooting. “Multiple people” were involved, and one person is dead, according to a news release from police.

Idaho Falls School District 91 announced the school’s closure in a message to parents.

“Compass is closed … due to an ongoing homicide investigation on the school grounds. … The incident did not involve Compass students or have any connection to the school,” according to the school’s message.

Where exactly the shooting occurred is unclear. Police said it happened “on the property outside of Compass Academy.”

The suspect is an 18-year-old man named Taylor Aughenbaugh, police said. Aughenbaugh is about 130 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and has blond hair. He may be traveling in a black Dodge Charger.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200, Idaho Falls Police or your local law enforcement.