Semi-truck crash causing traffic delays on Highway 20 in Fremont County - East Idaho News

ASHTON — A crash on U.S. Highway 20 involving a semi-truck is causing traffic delays.

Idaho State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. on Friday. Lt. Marvin Crain said it’s a semi pulling two trailers versus a pickup.

Crain told EastIdahoNews.com it’s happening at milepost 354, which is north of St. Anthony and near Ashton. Both directions are blocked, and a detour is in place.

He said there were injuries, though how many have been transported to the hospital is unknown.

More information is expected to be released later, and EastIdahoNews.com will update this article.