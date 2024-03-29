Montpelier man gets probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery for touching vulnerable elder - East Idaho News

PARIS — A man who was initially charged with two counts of sexually abusing a vulnerable adult has been ordered to serve probation after pleading guilty to lesser, amended charges.

Ronald Wade Hunzeker, 64, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated battery after reaching a plea agreement with the Bear Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show.

At a March 21 hearing, Hunzeker was sentenced to five years probation by District Judge Cody Brower. The judge suspended a prison sentence of four to eight years while granting Hunzeker credit for 90 days time served.

Hunzeker was arrested in September following a police investigation. Officers launched their investigation after receiving reports of sexual contact being made between Hunzeker, a janitor at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, and one of the hospital’s non-verbal patients.

A hospital administrator told officers that an employee of the hospital saw Hunzeker kiss and inappropriately touch the patient, an 87-year-old woman with advanced dementia, on multiple occasions.

Officers were allowed to review security surveillance footage from the hospital which, according to police reports, corroborated the allegations.

After he first denied being involved in any inappropriate conduct, Hunzeker was informed of the complaints and surveillance footage. He then admitted to touching the patient for the purpose of his own sexual gratification.

In addition to his probation sentence, Hunzeker has been ordered to pay $2,391 in fees and fines. He has also been barred from having any direct contact with children or vulnerable adults without supervision.