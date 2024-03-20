More than 30 new vendors to be at Spring Fair in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Over three dozen new vendors will be at the largest home and garden fair in Pocatello.

The 32nd Spring Fair will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the newly renovated ICCU Dome. Somewhere between 30 and 40 out of its over 200 vendors will be attending the event for the first time.

“We work hard throughout the year trying to find vendors that are different,” said Bob Bloxham, an organizer for the event. “I think if people come and walk through, they’re going to see a lot more home, garden and landscaping ideas.”

One of these new vendors will be The Butterfly Haven, a tourist attraction in Pingree where people can see 26 different kinds of butterflies.

Another new vendor at the fair will be an artist from Inkom that creates landscape art, bird houses and bird baths. There will also be Sunset Swings — which offers outdoor lounge swings — Final Cut Turf & Recreation and more.

While many of the businesses are local, there will also be vendors from Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California.

When people enter the Spring Fair, they’ll see a, “transformed football field into a huge home and garden department store.”

“We’ve got lawn mowers of all kinds, electric bikes, yard tractors,” Bloxham said. “We claim that we have something for everyone.”

Other kinds of vendors at the fair will be solar companies, insurance agencies and a financial adviser.

“You can come in and not only buy stuff for your house but figure out how you’re going to pay for it,” Bloxham said.

There will be plenty of good options too, such as tacos, crepes, gyros, hot dogs, corn dogs, burgers, “all the traditional fair food.”

The cost of admission is $5 per person, with children 12 and under free.

“For 5 bucks, you’re not going to find more fun all under one roof,” Bloxham said.