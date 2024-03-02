Multiple highways closed due to winter storm - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed multiple highways due to heavy snowfall.

The following roads are closed as of 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2:

Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia

U.S. Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley

All of eastern Idaho is under a winter storm warning until Saturday evening, and has been experiencing heavy snowfall since Friday.

