Multiple highways closed due to winter storm - East Idaho News

Multiple highways closed due to winter stormPublished at
REXBURG — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed multiple highways due to heavy snowfall.
The following roads are closed as of 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2:
- Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia
- Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia
- U.S. Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley
All of eastern Idaho is under a winter storm warning until Saturday evening, and has been experiencing heavy snowfall since Friday.
For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page. For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.
This weather-related story is brought to you by Frontier Credit Union. At Frontier Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at Frontier Credit Union.