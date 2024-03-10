One man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in Idaho Falls; two suspects in custody - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two people were arrested Saturday night after a shooting left one man dead and another injured.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, a 911 call came into the communications center just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. The caller reported a burglary in progress. Information provided included that a person had entered the residence and two people had been shot.

Idaho Falls Police officers arrived at the residence in the 100 block of 4th Street and found two men, both of whom had sustained gunshot wounds.

“Officers began providing life-saving first aid, which was taken over by EMS from Idaho Falls Fire when they arrived on the scene a short time later,” officials said in the news release. Both victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

One victim died.

Officers identified and located the suspect in an apartment in the Teton Mesa Apartments in the 800 block of Lomax Street shortly after 11 p.m., officials said.

“The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment and wouldn’t come out when directed to by officers,” police stated.

The Idaho Falls Police SWAT Team responded, and officers evacuated neighbors.

After the SWAT Team used tear gas, the suspect — later identified as Lance Broncho, 23 — surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 1 a.m.

Broncho was shot during the original incident — before police made contact with him. His injury is not life-threatening.

Courtesy photo

A second person, later identified as Blanca Lopez, reportedly was seen leaving the apartment and then going into another in an attempt to hide from police. Lopez was located and taken into custody on pre-existing Bonneville County Warrants shortly after 3 a.m.

“The Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Chaplains of Idaho assisted in the response to this incident,” Jessica Clements, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Police Department, said in the news release. “We thank them for the readiness and willingness to do so.”

Broncho is currently in custody on federal warrants. Although an investigation is pending, officials expect him to face charges “consistent with homicide.”

There is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident, police report.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is released in the coming days.