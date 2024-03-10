Police on scene of incident at Idaho Falls apartment complex - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a situation at Teton Mesa Apartments in Idaho Falls.

Multiple witnesses and residents tell EastIdahoNews.com that several Idaho Falls police officers, the SWAT team, Idaho State Police, an armored truck and Idaho Falls ambulances have been at the apartment complex on the 800 block of Lomax Street since before midnight. Some tenants report being evacuated from their building.

The public should avoid the area.

We will update this story when police release information about the incident.