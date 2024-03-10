Pair of popular Pocatello-area museums to join forces under one roof - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A recently announced partnership will expand the ability of two local museums to provide for the Pocatello-area community.

In a Thursday news release, the Museum of Clean announced that the My World Discovery Museum will move into the Clean World Campus at 711 South 2nd Avenue. The partnership between the two museums has been in the works for several years, according to Museum of Clean spokeswoman Samantha Stoddard.

In the release, executive director Melody Daniels says that by relocating from its current location inside the Pine Ridge Mall, My World will triple its operational space.

“The space allows for more potential growth for community events, activities and programming and an outdoor space,” Daniels says. “A huge component of our world is outside, and we’re going to do star parties and gardening lessons. … People just want to gather, and they want places for their kids, and they’re happy to see us grow. They’re growing with us.”

Museum of Clean Board President Rob Simmons says, in the same release, that the goal of the Clean World Foundation “long been” to enrich the lives of the children of southeastern Idaho.

“Being able to offer a home where My World Discovery Museum can expand is totally aligned with that vision and something we’re thrilled to have at the Clean World Campus,” Simmons says.

Don Aslett inside the Museum of Clean | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

As Stoddard explained, when the move is complete — which is expected in June — My World will occupy the basement and second floors of the Clean World Campus. The Museum of Clean will consolidate its operation to the first and third floors.

My World has been searching for a location that offers 10,000 or more square feet, Daniels says in the release, but Clean World Campus and founder Don Aslett offer much more than space.

“Everything about it is what we have dreamt of in a museum,” she says. “I think (Aslett) was inspired to build it and that he built it with the community in mind, and I think the community will continue to benefit from that.”

As part of the partnership process, leadership from both museums will host a public input meeting at Clean World at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 13. The purpose of the meeting, Stoddard said, is to allow the community to be involved in the partnership, as both museums aim to keep the community as involved in its programs as possible.

Once operational, admission into Clean World will give patrons access to both museums — with no change to admission.

Adult admission will be $10. Child admission is $5. There will also be family season passes available for $150.

Stoddard also noted that this partnership will not affect the operation of the Museum of Clean. Aslett remains involved, she said, as this will only add to the Clean World and the Museum of Clean.