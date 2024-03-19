Proposed charter school in Ammon neighborhood likely no longer happening - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The site of a proposed charter school in Ammon is now listed for sale.

In February, EastIdahoNews.com reported Gem Prep Charter School bought a parcel of land at 3445 Greenwillow Lane in Ammon. The original plan was to break ground on a 45,000-square-foot building in September.

During a city planning and zoning meeting on Feb. 7, the eight-member commission was unanimous in its decision to recommend denial of a conditional use permit. Though the proposal met the comprehensive plan requirements, board members determined it wasn’t a good fit for the community. The main concern revolved around the high volume of traffic on Greenwillow Lane and Ammon Road in an area where there are already a large number of schools.

The commission arrived at its decision after listening to public comment for more than two hours, most of which was not in favor of adding another school. The board made this recommendation to the city council after deliberating for about 20 minutes.

The city council made its final decision on the matter earlier this month. During its regular city council meeting on March 7, they determined a traffic study be completed before the project moves forward. No one voted for or against it, according to city administrator Micah Austin.

A traffic study has not been completed, as of March 18, but the property has been listed for sale.

An EastIdahoNews.com user sent us a photo of the for sale sign, which is pictured above.

Details about Gem Prep’s plans going forward are unclear. We’ve been unable to get in touch with CEO Jason Bransford. This story will be updated if we get a response.