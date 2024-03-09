Rexburg man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A 23-year-old Rexburg man was arrested Thursday after police received a tip from the Idaho Attorney General’s office alleging that he had downloaded child pornography.

Ryan A. Pugh was charged with six felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a Madison County detective received a cyber tip from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on January 23, saying that Pugh allegedly had sexual images/videos of minors.

On Thursday, Madison County detectives, assisted by the Rexburg Police Department, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Pocatello Police Department, and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, took Pugh into custody.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail, where his bond was set at $100,000.

Pugh is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 20. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Pugh has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.