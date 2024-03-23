Shed, pickup truck burned in fire caused by faulty extension cord being used for lights - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — At approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to the report of a shed fire on Mission Road located on the Fort Hall Reservation.

According to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King, upon arrival the shed was well involved. The shed and a small pickup truck were determined a total loss. The fire was caused by a faulty extension cord that was being used to plug in lights for the shed.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes of arrival of the first fire engine. There were no injuries.

The Fort Hall Fire Department would like to remind all residents of the importance of the safe use of extension cords, and that they should not be used for long term, unsupervised electrical use.