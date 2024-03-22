Alturas prep junior preps for trip to Peru as part of intense educational program - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Ashtyn Mayo is a junior at Alturas Preparatory Academy. She is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and has dreams of launching a career in publishing.

Like her fellow members of the International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB Diploma) Programme at Alturas, Mayo spoke highly of the experience and the options it creates for her future.

“I really love this program, I think it adds a lot of opportunities — I’m excited to see where they take me in life,” she told EastIdahoNews.com.

Mayo is one of four Alturas students who will be traveling to Peru in June for their IB Diploma CAS (creativity, activity, service) Project.

As the activity aspect of their trip, Mayo said, the group will be doing “a lot” of hiking. Basketweaving and cooking native food will cover the creativity side.

“While we’re there, we’re going to be doing some service aspect — harvesting some crops and, I think, there might be some volunteering at an orphanage,” she said.

The trip has been planned through an organization that specializes in these CAS Project trips — CAS Trips. To pay for the trip, the students are organizing a series of fundraisers — the first coming in the form of a spaghetti dinner Saturday.

Sponsored by Pizza Pie Cafe — which is providing some of the food — the spaghetti dinner and will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the LDS Stake Center at 4363 East 17th Street in Ammon.

Meals are $12 apiece but must be bought in advance, since the group will not be allowed to exchange money on the premises. However, you can buy a meal while enroute to the event.

Buy your tickets here.

While the IB Diploma Programme focuses on all areas of study, Mayo’s specific interests lands in the world letters.

An avid reader and writer, Mayo’s dream is to enter the world of publishing after attending BYU-Provo — where she plans on majoring in Editing and Publishing.

“What I would really like to do is edit novels — books,” she said. “I have realized, as I’ve been writing, that I like the editing process more than I like the actual writing process.”

The dream, what she “would love,” is to open her own publishing company, where she can publish her own novels — some of which she is already working on — while also helping others achieve their dream of becoming a published author.