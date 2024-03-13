Traffic slowdown after two-vehicle crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Traffic was backed up for several hours on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls Tuesday evening due to a severe crash.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Sunnyside and Holmes Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says a Blue Toyota sedan was traveling eastbound when the driver hit a snowbank on the side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and ended up crossing into the westbound lanes.

A white Cadillac SUV pulling a trailer was traveling westbound, when it was struck by the sedan head-on. The SUV then crossed into the eastbound lanes and stopped there, Clements said.

A westbound and eastbound lane were closed until just after 6 p.m.

Officials reported only minor injuries, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Clements said the driver of the sedan was cited for driving with a suspended license, and driving the wrong way on the road.