 Two highways closed in eastern Idaho due to snow - East Idaho News
Weather

Two highways closed in eastern Idaho due to snow

  Published at
Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Road Closures
Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed two highways on Wednesday, March 6 due to winter weather conditions, blowing snow and low visibility.

The following highways are closed as of 7 a.m.:

  • Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia
  • Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Portions of eastern Idaho are currently under a winter storm or winter weather advisory until midday Wednesday. Snowfall and high winds are expected throughout the morning hours.

Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here. The latest road conditions and closures are listed here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION