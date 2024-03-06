Two highways closed in eastern Idaho due to snow - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed two highways on Wednesday, March 6 due to winter weather conditions, blowing snow and low visibility.

The following highways are closed as of 7 a.m.:

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Portions of eastern Idaho are currently under a winter storm or winter weather advisory until midday Wednesday. Snowfall and high winds are expected throughout the morning hours.

Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here. The latest road conditions and closures are listed here.