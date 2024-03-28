What to expect with the weather this Easter weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you are headed out for local Easter egg hunts this weekend in eastern Idaho, dress accordingly because it’s expected to be cloudy and wet.

“There will be precipitation around on Saturday, probably the second half of the day,” said Andrew McKaughan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello. “It looks like the wetter day is Sunday.”

RELATED | Here’s a list of Easter egg hunts happening in eastern Idaho

He said temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

“Any precipitation would probably be rain. But some mountain snow is certainly possible and even possible in the valley,” McKaughan said.

Of course, the weather could change at any given moment. On Thursday, U.S. Highway 20 was blocked due to a spring snowstorm near the Montana border. There were multiple crashes and semis that were jackknifed, according to Idaho State Police. A winter weather advisory was issued by NWS until 9 p.m. on Thursday for the Island Park area.

RELATED | Highway cleared near Montana border after multiple crashes

But there should be some relief on the way.

After Easter weekend, the weather will start to get warmer.

“Things will warm up in the early part of next week, probably back in the 50s, maybe even in the low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Kind of another taste of spring once again,” McKaughan said.

Click here for the latest weather conditions.