Here's a list of Easter egg hunts happening in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – With Easter season quickly approaching, here’s a list of some of the main community Easter egg attractions taking place throughout eastern Idaho.

Easter Egg Hunts

March 23 Easter Egg Hunts

Pocatello

Downtown Easter Egg Fest – Historic Downtown Pocatello

The Historic Downtown Pocatello District will provide thousands of Easter eggs hidden throughout downtown. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available at Station Square, 200 South Main Street. It’s happening March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blackfoot

The Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce’s Easter festivities are happening on March 23 at 1 p.m. It will kick off at the Jensen Grove park.

Idaho Falls

It’s time for the Eggciting Treasure Hunt!

Come find eggs hidden around downtown Idaho Falls and Snake River Landing stuffed with “candy, coupons, small products, gift cards or vouchers” to local small shops. All eggs will be placed outside. A grand prize egg can also be claimed by taking a photo with the location where it’s found.

It’s happening on March 23 at 9 a.m.

March 29 Flashlight Egg Scramble (Adults only)

The real fun starts at a “Flashlight Egg Scramble” for adults 18 and up from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. March 29th at Sandcreek Middle School. More than $6,500 in prizes have been donated to Friends Assisting Bonneville Libraries to help raise funds for the libraries’ Summer Reading Program. Forty-three businsses contributed to the prize haul — including Royal Theaters, Teeton Golf, Mahana Fresh, Chukars (baseball tickets), Planet Fitness and Destination’s Inn. Participants need to supply a bucket and flashlight. Tickets are available for $15 at bit.ly/42PYUM9 or for $20 at the door.

March 30 Easter Egg Hunts

Idaho Falls

Snake River Landing

The 9th Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing kicks off March 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The Easter excitement at Snake River Landing is expanding this year — with 25,000+ eggs, oodles of prizes and 10 times the amount of space dedicated to Easter egg hunting! Egg seekers are encouraged to arrive early to find their starting location.

1-2 years at 9:45 a.m.

3-4 years at 10:05 a.m.

5-6 years at 10:25 a.m.

7-8 years at 10:45 a.m.

9-12 years at 11:05 a.m.

Camp Hayden Special Needs Hunt at 11:15 a.m. (The Waterfront)

Civitan Plaza, Downtown Idaho Falls

Find the Easter Bunny! ‘Where’s Waldo?’ takes an Easter Bunny twist as seekers search for 27 bunnies hidden downtown in local businesses. Each bunny will be hidden in one of 27 establishments. Searchers who pin down 20 bunnies on their map earn a prize at Civitan Plaza. The Easter Bunny will also be on location for photos and more fluffy, furry fun.

It kicks off March 30 on the corner of B Street and Park Avenue from noon to 3 p.m.

Hope Lutheran Church & School (2071 12th St.)

A “Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt” starts on March 30 at 1 p.m. Hope Lutheran Church & School will pass out 300 goodie bags to the first 300 children who arrive. Kids must be in the vehicle to receive a prize.

Ammon

McCowin Park

City of Ammon Easter Egg Hunt

Ammon’s annual Easter egg extravaganza kicks off adjacent to the Ammon Pool on March 30 at 10 a.m. Organized by Ammon Division firefighters from the Bonneville County Fire Protection District, it has age-specific areas for zero to 12 year-olds to enjoy their gathering.

Up to 2 years

3 to 5 years

6 to 9 years

10 to 12 years

Pocatello

410 South Main Street

The Pocatello Elks Lodge No. 674 and Snake River Doodles Traveling Animals are hosting a “Hoppin’ and Shoppin’ with the Easter Bunny” market with free rock painting, Easter Bunny visits and photos. Therapy bunnies will provide free snuggles, and a scavenger hunt for kids will be available with prizes.

It’s happening March 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chubbuck

Stuart Park

The 8th Annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt, organized by Portneuf Library District, is hosting a “sensory sensitive, noisy eggs for visually impaired, wheelchair/walker accessible hunt and general hunts for all abilities.” It’s happening March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the library and provider agencies.

Rexburg

Porter Park

Rexburg’s Easter celebration on March 30 features free rides on the carousel, Easter Bunny Meet ‘n Greet with photos, hot chocolate and Easter games from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Shelley

Dawn Lloyd Park

The Kiwanis Club of Shelley and Firth is providing activities including an egg hunt divided into age groups, Easter Bunny encounters and a section for kids requiring additional help.

St. Anthony

St. Anthony Ball Diamonds

St. Anthony is gearing up for its traditional Easter egg hunt on March 30 at 10 a.m. The event is for ages 12 and under. Kids up to four years old can bring a basket to help them gather eggs. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Rigby

Rigby City Park

Rigby Easter Egg Hunt

The Rigby Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire District are hosting the annual hunt, complete with a “Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt” for teenagers ages 12 to 17.

It’s happening March 30 at 10 a.m.

475 North 3rd West

Lolo’s Little Darlins Daycare and Preschool Easter Egg Hunt starts March 30 at 11 a.m.

There will be prizes for children and raffle drawings for their mothers and fathers.

Ashton

North Fremont High School

Ashton’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 30 at 10 a.m. will feature bikes, scooters, books, toys, snacks, drinks and 30 eggs for each child.