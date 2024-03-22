Widow recovering from surgery opens her door and gets a special Feel Good Friday surprise from GENTRI - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Marlene Wilson is a Rexburg mother of 7 who has a love story for the books. Marlene moved to America from Ireland as a young woman and married Barry after dating for six weeks. They went on to raise their family and live a fulfilling life in Rexburg.

RELATED | GENTRI helps with this touching Feel Good Friday surprise for a local Army veteran on hospice

Barry passed away a little over a year ago and would have turned 80 years old this week.

Marlene recently had knee surgery and has been recovering at home. She’s been a little down as she thinks about Barry around his birthday and St. Patrick’s Day, given that she’s Irish.

RELATED | GENTRI delights senior citizens for Feel Good Friday by delivering Meals on Wheels and singing for them

GENTRI, the Gentleman’s Trio, heard about Marlene and decided to cheer her up. We showed up at her house with a gift basket and a special performance of one of her favorite songs.

Check out the surprise in the video player above!