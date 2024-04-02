2 people were killed in a shooting during a Las Vegas child custody deposition, police say. The gunman also is dead - East Idaho News

(CNN) — A man fired a gun inside a law office in the Summerlin area near Las Vegas during a child custody deposition hearing Monday morning, killing two people, Las Vegas police said.

The shooter also is dead, and police believe he took his own life, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a news conference. The two victims were a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. in one suite on the fifth floor of a building, police Lt. Jason Johansson said in a news conference later Monday.

Seven people were at the law office taking part in a deposition for a child custody case, Johansson said – three people representing each party and a court reporter, he said.

A few minutes into the deposition, a man in his 70s stood up and began firing on two people across from him, Johansson said.

The rest of the people in the group escaped, called police and have been interviewed by investigators, Johansson said.

“It appears our two victims were the very specific targets,” Johansson told reporters. He did not share details about how the victims and the shooter knew each other or what their connection may have been.

Police also have not shared information on a potential motive for the shooting. All children involved are accounted for and are safe, Johansson said.

Officials also looked through the shooter’s vehicle and served a search warrant at his residence, Johansson said.

