Aberdeen man who stole, cashed 15 lottery tickets gets probation - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to an amended charge for stealing and cashing lottery tickets has been ordered to serve probation.

Christopher Jordan Baily, 21, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of petty theft after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show.

During a hearing Thursday, Baily was sentenced to one year of probation by Magistrate Judge R. Todd Garbett.

Baily was first charged with a felony for presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket after the owner of a Pocatello convenience store reported the theft to police.

When Pocatello Police officers spoke with Baily, he admitted to stealing and cashing 15 lottery tickets because he “needed the money.”

Court documents do not say how much money Baily made off the tickets.

At sentencing, Garbett ordered a 32-day jail sentence with 30 days suspended and two days credit for time served. The judge also gave the prosecutor a 30-day window in which to file a restitution request.

Baily was ordered to pay $332.50 in fees and fines.