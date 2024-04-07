Body found in Garden City identified as previously missing man - East Idaho News

GARDEN CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A body found Tuesday was identified Saturday morning as a man who had previously been reported missing, 27-year-old Tristen White.

White was last seen on the evening of Jan. 28 at the Bear Lake Motor Lodge. The Rich County Sheriff’s Office conducted many searches throughout the town, Bear Lake and in nearby areas.

At approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, a body was found in Garden City, Chief Deputy Jared Johnson said in a press release. On Saturday morning, the Rich County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man was White.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into his cause of death is ongoing.