Boise State Athletics 'Bronco Stampede' to make Friday stop in Idaho Falls to 'celebrate eastern Idaho' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Boise State University Athletics Department has launched a program in which it will travel the state and engage with communities outside of the Boise-Nampa area.

That program — the “Bronco Stampede” — will feature speeches by BSU Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey, Head Football Coach Spencer Danielson and a select group of staff members and student-athletes. The first stop along the Stampede trail will bring the group to the Melaleuca Global Headquarters — at 4609 W 65th S in Idaho Falls — on Friday.

Cody Gougler, BSU’s senior associate athletic director, told EastIdahoNews.com that while the “signature event” of the stop in Idaho Falls will be held at Melaleuca, Bronco dignitaries — including mascot Buster Bronco — will be out and about town all day.

“It’s important that we get out to our different areas within the state of Idaho,” Gougler said. “Boise State Athletics — specifically our football program — is the front porch of our institution, so we believe it’s our responsibility to get out into the community.”

The Bronco Stampede is not a recruitment tour, Gougler said. Rather, it is a BSU “brand activation” trip, and the first stop offers the chance to “celebrate eastern Idaho.”

“Our goal is to share our vision for Boise State Athletics and get people excited,” Gougler said. “Bronco Nation spans all across the state of Idaho. This is our commitment to say, ‘Hey, you come to see us a lot. We’re coming to see you.'”

After a day that will include visits to donors, sponsors and boosters, the Bronco contingent will convene at Melaleuca for an open-to-the-public, free-admission event from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Though, again, the goal is not to recruit future Broncos, Gougler said there is some hope that a further interest is sparked in students, student-athletes and season ticket holders.

As for why it was important to have this trip take place now, Gougler said that this time of year was ideal. With most student-athletes having completed their seasons, fall gives both high school students and the Bronco student-athletes taking part a greater opportunity to attend.

“It’s just us getting out in the community and talking about Boise State and spending some time with people that we don’t really get to see very often,” Gougler said.