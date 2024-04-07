Child killed, two flown to hospital following crash in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday on eastbound Idaho Highway 50 at milepost 1.7, in Twin Falls County.

A 39-year-old female, from Roseville, California, was traveling westbound on Highway 50 in a Honda CRV. A 47-year-old male, from Twin Falls, was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 in a Freightliner semitruck.

The driver of the Honda veered left, and went into the eastbound oncoming lane where the two vehicles collided. The female driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported via air ambulance to the hospital.

Her passenger, a 35-year-old male from Butte, Montana, was wearing his seat belt and was transported via air ambulance to the hospital.

Her passenger, a juvenile, was in a child safety seat and succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The male driver of the semitruck was wearing a seat belt and was not transported.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately six hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.