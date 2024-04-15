Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in crash near Preston over the weekend - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A local coroner has identified a man who died in a crash over the weekend near Preston.

Franklin County Coroner Ron Smellie told EastIdahoNews.com the man is Leon Ronald Loveland, 60, of Mink Creek, which is near Preston.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 91 at mile marker 13.

A 64-year-old woman with a 66-year-old man as the passenger, both from Fruit Heights, Utah were traveling northbound on US-91 in a 2011 BMW X3, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, ridden by Loveland, was driving northbound on US-91 when he hit the BMW as it was slowing to turn.

Loveland died of his injuries on the scene, according to ISP.

Smellie said Loveland was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were not transported to a local hospital, ISP said.