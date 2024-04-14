Motorcyclist killed in crash north of Preston - East Idaho News

PRESTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Franklin County.

The crash occurred on Saturday, April 13 at around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 91 at mile marker 13 north of Preston.

A 64-year-old female with a 66-year-old male passenger, both from Fruit Heights, Utah were traveling northbound on US-91 in a 2011 BMW X3, according to a news release from ISP.

A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, ridden by a 60-year-old male from Preston was driving northbound on US-91 when it struck the BMW as it was slowing to turn.

The rider of the Yamaha, who has not been identified, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were not transported.